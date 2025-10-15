Jacobs and PA Consulting to Advance Intelligent Aviation Infrastructure at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and scalability

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J), with strategic partner PA Consulting, has been selected by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), one of the world's busiest airports, for a digital transformation engagement designed to set new benchmarks and best practices for intelligent, data-driven operations in North America.

The engagement brings together Jacobs' industry-leading capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics with PA Consulting's digital transformation capability, and aviation strategy and innovation, to develop a scalable, future-ready aviation model.

A key focus of the engagement is the development of proven AI-based solutions embedded with cybersecurity capabilities to support predictive decision-making and enable scalable, long-term innovation. These solutions are designed to address DFW's priority challenges and support the client across the entire asset lifecycle.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Amer Battikhi said: "As global demand for air travel increases and airport investment needs rise, DFW is creating a blueprint for the intelligent airport of the future by embedding AI, machine learning and data analytics at the core of operations. Our integrated digital delivery approach – developed in close collaboration with PA Consulting – supports large, complex environments like DFW to become more agile, responsive and efficient, unlocking lasting value for passengers, operators and the broader community."

PA Consulting's contribution reflects its global experience helping airports implement intelligent systems that drive operational excellence, digital transformation and long-term sustainability.

PA Consulting US Aviation Lead Carlos Ozoressaid: "Jacobs and PA are working together to support DFW on this forward-looking initiative. This collaboration builds on our established partnership with Jacobs and reflects PA's commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that enable airports to harness innovation and address the evolving demands of the aviation landscape."

As the current No. 1 ranked firm in airport design by Engineering News-Record (ENR), Jacobs is recognized for its global experience in delivering advanced digital infrastructure solutions across aviation hubs in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, India and Australia. Jacobs' long-standing relationship with DFW and deep expertise in AI-enabled infrastructure delivery position the company to lead this next phase of intelligent transformation.

In addition to DFW, Jacobs collaborates with major airports globally including Heathrow in the U.K. and Denver International in the U.S., along with ongoing engagements at Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Noida International. This portfolio underscores Jacobs' proven experience in delivering intelligent, sustainable airport infrastructure across diverse regions.

This engagement reinforces Jacobs' commitment to driving digital innovation in critical infrastructure sectors. Across initiatives such as smart cities, real-time geospatial integration and digital twin implementations, Jacobs continues to help public and private clients worldwide respond to complex challenges through intelligent, connected systems.

