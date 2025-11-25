Jacobs to Manage Infrastructure Development Program to Support Regional Growth in El Paso, Texas

Advancing water systems to support economic growth and resiliency

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by El Paso Water to provide program management and owner's representative services for its Utility Infrastructure Development Program near El Paso International Airport and Fort Bliss, one of the largest military installations in the U.S.

Jacobs will lead program planning and delivery of water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure improvements to serve new development on approximately 4500 acres of land to meet growing demand in the City of El Paso. The multi-phase initiative will upgrade water, wastewater, and stormwater systems and is projected to cost approximately $200 million.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: "This program is a catalyst for regional growth. Together with El Paso Water, we're powering the city's future, creating jobs, expanding critical infrastructure and building resilient and sustainable systems that will serve the community for generations."

El Paso Water Vice President of Operations and Technical Services Gilbert Trejo said: "We have confidence Jacobs can help us deliver the needed infrastructure to expand and improve water and wastewater services. Their expertise and proven track record make them a trusted partner in achieving our community's long-term sustainability goals."

While supporting regional growth, the upgrades will also enhance water reliability and wastewater capacity and support local workforce development.

Ranked No. 1 in Sewer & Waste and No. 2 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like southern California's Pure Water Project Las Virgenes-Triunfo, which is securing a more resilient drinking water supply in the region, the Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K., and Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project.

