Jacobs Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Venk Nathamuni Appointed Chief Financial Officer, Effective June 3, 2024

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) today announced the appointment of Venk Nathamuni as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 3, 2024.

During a 30+ year career, which includes 15 years' experience in executive-level finance and strategic leadership roles, Venk Nathamuni brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at Jacobs. He will be responsible for overseeing Jacobs' financial operations, enterprise-wide optimization, capital allocation and investor relations activities, and will play a significant leadership role in guiding the company's financial and business strategy to support its long-term growth objectives and enhancing shareholder value.

Prior to joining Jacobs, he served as the CFO at Cirrus Logic (NASD:CRUS), a $6 billion global semiconductor company renowned for its cutting-edge technology solutions. During his tenure at Cirrus Logic, Nathamuni played a pivotal role in driving financial performance and executing strategic initiatives that propelled the company's profitable growth and value creation for all stakeholders. He has also held a variety of impactful leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, Synopsys, Synplicity and QuickLogic.

"Venk's experience is a powerful combination of deep technical knowledge and financial acumen, encompassing corporate finance, strategy, capital allocation and M&A," said Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada. "Venk's proven track record of strategic vision, strong business leadership, and commitment to fostering a positive culture and driving results will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive growth in the rapidly evolving critical infrastructure landscape. His appointment underscores our commitment to excellence and our dedication to driving value for our clients, employees and shareholders."

Pragada continued, "I also want to take this opportunity to thank Kevin Berryman for acting as interim CFO. He will provide transitional support to Venk over the coming weeks and continue in his role as Special Advisor to the CEO to drive a successful conclusion to the separation of our Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence business."

"I am excited to join the talented team at Jacobs and contribute to the company's continued success," said Nathamuni. "Jacobs is a formidable company and has a strong culture. I look forward to collaborating with Bob and the team to continue to drive financial excellence, operational efficiency, and a sustainable next generation of growth while contributing to the business transformation."

Venk Nathamuni holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University, India.

About Venk Nathamuni

Venk Nathamuni joined Cirrus Logic in 2022 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Cirrus Logic, Nathamuni served as Head of Corporate Finance, M&A, investor relations and IT for Arista Networks. He also served for nine years with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. where he was Vice President of M&A and corporate development and head of investor relations. He also held a variety of positions at J.P. Morgan, Synopsys, Synplicity and QuickLogic.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

