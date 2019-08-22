Jacobs Appointed as Specialist to Rollout Smart Meters in Singapore

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has been appointed as the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Specialist for PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency's Smart Water Meter Programme roll-out in Singapore. The program is a major step in PUB's transition to a smart utility.

"We have been partnering with PUB for more than 20 years and together we've delivered some significant water infrastructure firsts," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific and Middle East Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Hill. "Our appointment as smart meter specialists for this project reflects the ongoing strength of our partnership with PUB and our track record delivering similar projects across the globe."

For the first phase of the Smart Water Meter Programme – which includes the installation of 300,000 automated water meters in new and existing residential, commercial and industrial premises by 2023 – Jacobs will work with PUB to evaluate and advise on meter devices and technology, establish communications protocols and provide insights for enhancing operational efficiency and water savings.

Jacobs was selected following an open tender exercise in April 2019 from eight bidders, based on its extensive experience in the planning and implementation of large-scale AMI water meter projects and a strong global team with knowledge of AMI best practices. The local project team will leverage local experience and deep international domain expertise through Jacobs' global water business to deliver services that meet the unique requirements of PUB.

PUB will use the water consumption data collected to better understand water demand patterns, improve the predictability and stability of supply, optimize water demand management practices and achieve greater operational efficiencies. The data will also be made available to residents and business owners, providing greater insight into their daily water usage.

"Global water challenges are intensifying," said Jacobs Vice President and Global Director for Water Peter Nicol. "By harnessing the power of smart water meter technologies, data analytics, innovative thinking and our extensive project experience, Jacobs is working with PUB to develop more enduring sustainable water management solutions that safeguard this vital resource for the future. This program will clearly set the global standard for other countries to follow."

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

