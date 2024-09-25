Modernizing aging infrastructure for three of New York City's busiest stations

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) as the program management consultant for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station improvements project. Focused on keeping passengers safe and supporting MTA's on-time service commitments, Jacobs will provide program management services, overseeing construction and commercial management, design compliance and risk identification.

Jacobs Appointed Program Management Consultant for Long Island Rail Road Stations Improvement Project

The design-build contract includes updating LIRR's Babylon, Forest Hills and Hollis stations to bring them into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance – increasing the population that can access and enjoy this public amenity.

"As the busiest commuter rail system in North America, Long Island Rail Road provides essential mobility to Long Island and the wider New York City metropolitan area," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. "Leveraging our integrated approach to complex delivery on similar global programs, we'll work with the MTA to tackle its aging infrastructure, improve access and bring three crucial pieces of their system into ADA compliance and a state of good repair – connecting New York City commuters to their destinations smoothly into the future."

LIRR serves nearly 260,000 customers daily. Improvements are expected to include installation and rehabilitation of ADA compliant elevators, escalators, ramps, platform and canopy replacements as well as architectural and wayfinding upgrades that improve functionality and provide a more comfortable customer experience.

MTA estimates the total contract value for this project at $227.5 million and final completion is anticipated in 2026.

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like New York City's Grand Central Madison project, the Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K., and Etihad Rail, one of the largest rail infrastructure programs in the United Arab Emirates.

