Jacobs Appointed to UK's United Utilities Specialist Network Modeling Framework

Framework to support asset optimization and resilience

Largest water and wastewater infrastructure investment in North West England for a century

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been appointed by United Utilities, one of the U.K.'s largest listed water companies, to deliver modeling support for water infrastructure through the asset management period (AMP8), which runs from 2025 to 2030.

Jacobs will provide water network and water quality modeling services across capital programs, asset management and operations. The Jacobs team will work closely with United Utilities and its supply chain to identify opportunities to use innovation and cutting-edge modeling techniques to maximize value.

"Addressing challenges like climate change, water security and aging infrastructure, managing this essential resource has never been more complex for the water sector," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Our global water infrastructure solutions and our 20+ years' experience working in the region will support United Utilities' largest ever program to advance environmental performance and resilient water services across North West England."

United Utilities Capital Delivery Director Jane Simpson said: "Our new network modeling collaboration will help us make informed decisions across operations and capital investment programs by monitoring rivers, catchment land, and coastal infrastructure to see where we can improve our services and meet supply needs of the future. These specialists, along with those already appointed, will play an important role in helping to deliver our ambitious proposals."

The initial term of the agreement with United Utilities is five years, with additional options to extend for up to a total duration of 11 years.

United Utilities provides water and wastewater services to around seven million people, supplying three million households and 200,000 business premises.

Jacobs is also part of United Utilities' Strategic Solutions Team, optimizing the AMP8 major capital program, and delivering tactical project management office support to improve system performance. For the past decade Jacobs has supported United Utilities, and continues to serve as Construction Delivery Partner, delivering water and wastewater projects. Jacobs has been integral to United Utilities' engineering services framework, providing strategic studies, business planning, asset optimization, project and program management—together ensuring the resilience of critical assets like the Haweswater Aqueduct. United Utilities also implemented a Dynamic Network Management approach, powered by Jacobs' Aqua DNA—a Digital OneWater solution that leverages live data, smart sensors and AI-driven predictive analytics to enhance wastewater network performance and proactively address challenges.

