Jacobs Appointed to UK's United Utilities Strategic Solutions Framework until 2035

DALLAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by United Utilities, one of the U.K.'s largest listed water companies, to its Strategic Solutions Team (SST) to support program optimization for major capital works through the asset management period (AMP8), which runs from 2025 to 2030, and asset management period 9 (AMP9) which runs from 2030 to 2035.

Working with United Utilities and its construction delivery partners, Jacobs will drive program and asset optimization, value engineering, innovation and standardization across the water company's existing and new asset base – developing efficient, integrated solutions and recommending preferred options based on best value, lowest carbon and cost. Jacobs' technical services will range from feasibility and value management studies, commercial modeling, business case development, design and digital engineering, to whole life cost, best value assessments and more.

United Utilities values the total framework agreement at approximately $211 million over the base contract period of six years with a five-year extension option.

"This appointment extends our long-term relationship with United Utilities to more than 20 years, reinforcing our position as their trusted advisor," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Taking a program level, holistic approach to asset base optimization is critical to challenging norms and devising strategic water solutions to deliver customer and environmental benefits in the North West of England."

United Utilities provides water and wastewater services to around seven million people in the North West of England supplying three million households and 200,000 business premises.

Jacobs has supported United Utilities on the current engineering services framework for the past 10 years, providing a wide range of services from strategic studies and business planning through to asset optimization, project and program management – working together to ensure the resilience of critical assets such as the Haweswater Aqueduct. United Utilities implemented a Dynamic Network Management approach, powered by Jacobs' Aqua DNA—a Digital OneWater solution that collects live data and enhances wastewater network performance using smart sensors and AI-driven predictive analytics—to proactively address challenges and prevent issues. Jacobs has also supported United Utilities with successful submissions in Ofwat's (the Water Services Regulation Authority for England and Wales) past and most recent innovation competition, Water Breakthrough Challenge 3.

