Jacobs Awarded Commercial Space Headquarters Campus Contract

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded the architecture and engineering phase one design contract by Axiom Space for the Assembly, Integration and Testing facility planned for the 400-acre Houston Spaceport in the heart of Space City at Ellington Airport. This new 100,000 sq ft facility will support Axiom Space's mission to provide access to low Earth orbit and assemble the first commercial international space station.

Axiom Space's vision is that commercial infrastructure and innovation in space can offer unique ways to improve life on Earth while advancing the human exploration of space. Once completed, the private space station will provide a central hub for research, to support microgravity experiments, manufacturing, and commerce in low Earth orbit missions.

"Houston is a city built on innovation and is becoming a next-generation tech hub in the United States," said Jacobs Senior Vice President, People & Places Solutions Ron Williams. "Privately funded infrastructure will drive U.S. leadership in space. Jacobs is committed to providing integrated solutions to accelerate the future of commercial space operations."

"This is an exciting and historic moment for Axiom and the greater Houston area," said Axiom Chief Technology Officer Matt Ondler. "For the first time, spacecraft will be built and outfitted right here in Houston, Texas. This facility will provide us with the infrastructure necessary to scale up operations and bring more aerospace jobs to the area. With this new facility, we are not only building next generation spacecraft, but also solidifying Houston as the U.S. commercial industry's gateway to space."

