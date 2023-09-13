Jacobs Awarded Connecticut Water Treatment Plant Contract

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to operate and maintain The City of Waterbury, Connecticut's 38 million gallon-per-day (mgd) conventional surface water treatment plant. The City estimates the ten-year contract value at $25 million inclusive of engineering services and support for improvements to the overall facility, sludge system, water quality lab and treatment process.

Jacobs began full operations and maintenance of the plant in July 2023 and will improve the digital maintenance management through supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and telemetry systems as part of the contract. Additionally, enhanced treatment will be achieved through upgrades to the chemical dosing system, water filtration and sludge handling facilities.

"Jacobs has spent decades building our reputation as a leader in water and our programmatic delivery model, inclusive of consulting, engineering, operations, maintenance and intelligent technology applications, provides a comprehensive service to clients," said Jacobs Vice President, Operations, Maintenance, Facility Services and Design-Build Greg Fischer. "More importantly, it benefits consumers by allowing the City to provide enhanced water quality, more reliably and at less cost."

Jacobs has operated the City of Waterbury's 27-mgd wastewater treatment facility for five years. Collectively, the plants provide water and wastewater service to 125,000 Connecticut residents in Thomaston, Waterbury, Wolcott and Watertown.

"Jacobs provided a team-oriented approach, utilizing their professional expertise and including their field staff to form our partnership," said City of Waterbury Superintendent of Water Rob Langenauer. "Their vision for long-term success provides value-added services and savings to the city by using their vast resources and, more importantly, providing the safest, highest-quality drinking water for our customers."

Ranked as No.1 in Wastewater Treatment by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs provides solutions that help conserve water, optimize clients' operations and reduce their energy and carbon footprint. Jacobs has supported projects like the Thames Tideway Tunnel, the largest water infrastructure project ever undertaken in the U.K., Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project, Singapore's Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Pure Water Project in California.

