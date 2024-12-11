Jacobs Awarded Contract for Metro Vancouver Critical Water Program

Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project will deliver resilient infrastructure for growing demand in British Columbia, Canada

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by Metro Vancouver, a regional district in British Columbia, Canada to provide program management services for the Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project. The project will expand capacity for accessing, treating and distributing water from Coquitlam Lake, the region's largest drinking water source, while increasing the system's resilience to climate change.

The infrastructure includes building a state-of-the-art intake facility, a 5.3-mile (8.5 km) water supply tunnel and a new treatment plant to serve the region's 2.7 million residents and meet future demand. As the program manager, Jacobs will oversee permitting, design, project controls and construction of the critical water infrastructure as well as deliver supporting technical services and a treatment pilot study.

"Addressing challenges like climate change, water scarcity, aging infrastructure and emerging contaminants makes managing essential water resources more complex than ever," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "Metro Vancouver's Coquitlam Lake Water Supply Project is securing the region's water future. By working together with these local communities, we're enhancing capacity and fostering resilience for generations to come."

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like the multi-year program to upgrade Metro Vancouver's Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, southern California's Pure Water Project Las Virgenes-Triunfo, which is securing a more resilient drinking water supply in the region, the Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K., and Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to the impact of the recently completed separation transaction pursuant to which we spun off and merged our Critical Missions Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses with Amentum (together, "new Amentum ") on Jacobs' and new Amentum's businesses, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs