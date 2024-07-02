Jacobs Awarded Program Manager Owner Advisor Contract at King County South Treatment Plant in Washington State

Potential 12-year contract supports mission to protect public health and the environment

DALLAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide program management and consultancy services to support the delivery of more than $800 million in critical infrastructure upgrades for King County Wastewater Treatment Division. Improvements will enhance water quality and system resiliency for approximately two million people in Seattle and across the central Puget Sound region.

Leveraging experience from similar complex infrastructure programs, Jacobs will provide oversight from initiation through design, construction and commissioning for the South Treatment Plant Facility Program. Located in Renton, South Treatment Plant is one of King County's three regional wastewater plants. It treats an average of 115 million gallons of wastewater per day during wet weather and 96 million gallons per day during dry weather. The facility also hosts on-site educational programming and features a 1.5-acre demonstration farm, CitySoil, that produces approximately 4,000 pounds of food annually for a local foodbank.

"The South Treatment Plant Facility Program represents both a cross-generational investment in local Washington state communities and a commitment to preserve water quality throughout the region," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "With our industry-leading program management team, coupled with our planning, design and construction management resources, we'll provide King County with an ideal mix of delivery experience to bring this important infrastructure program to fruition."

Jacobs' selection builds on a strong relationship and history of partnering with King County to tackle pressing water quality challenges across its infrastructure portfolio, inclusive of 18 cities, 15 local sewer utilities and the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. In addition to providing program management and consultancy services, Jacobs is also serving as the design engineer for one of the county's first Progressive Design-Build projects which will rehabilitate key sections of the Eastside Interceptor, a major wastewater conveyance pipeline in Bellevue. In 2022, a Jacobs-led team completed the award-winning Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station, and a decade ago, Jacobs served as the prime consultant for the Brightwater Treatment Plant, which at the time it was built, was the largest membrane bioreactor in North America.

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program, Thames Tideway Tunnel, a significant water infrastructure project in the U.K., and the Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project.

With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

