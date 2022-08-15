Jacobs Center's Business Accelerator Program Celebrates its Sixth Cohort with Virtual Pitch Competition in Partnership with Union Bank

Local Startups in Food, Wellness and Tech Compete for 3 Business Grants

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation's business accelerator program exclusively for low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs invites the San Diego community to participate in its 6th Union Bank Start-Up Pitch Competition.

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation Cohort 6 Business Accelerator Participants

A strategic partnership between the City of San Diego, CONNECT w/ San Diego Venture Group, and the Jacobs Center, the business accelerator was launched in May 2019 and has since jumpstarted 62 local businesses. The free 4-month structured program is geared specifically toward San Diego-based, early-stage startups that are ready for sustainable growth.

Businesses in the current cohort are: Aphase, Buenpaso Media, DDHW Consulting & Business Services, Detail Smart, Educational Vision Technologies, God's Gift Extensions, Leggi, My Vibrant Notary, NG Apothecary, People Onward, RoomChazer, Savorite, and The Underground Supermarket. To learn more about each business and the founders, visit jacobscenter.org/cohort-6/.

The culmination of the program is the virtual pitch competition on Jacobs Center's YouTube channel that includes 5-minute pitches from each business. First place will receive $7,500. Second place will be awarded $5,000. Third place will take home $2,500. $15,000 in prize money provided by Union Bank allows the winners to strengthen, grow and sustain their business model.

Viewers can participate in the pitch competition by liking their favorite video for the Audience Choice Award between Aug. 22 and 29. Watch the pitches: bit.ly/JCNIpitch6.

To learn more about how the Jacobs Center supports economic development in Southeastern San Diego and beyond, visit jacobscenter.org/business-accelerator. For sponsorship and program support opportunities, please contact Selina Castillo Hudgins at [email protected].

About Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovations' Business Accelerator Program

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation (Jacobs Center) is the region's first low to moderate-income and diversity-focused business accelerator program, guiding startups that want to grow rapidly with all the support they need to be successful. A partnership between the City of San Diego, CONNECT w/ San Diego Venture Group, and the Jacobs Center, the program provides participants with mentors, weekly workshops, and guidance on how to scale their businesses. Jacobs Center also offers a free Business Resource Center where entrepreneurs can connect and learn about local services and support programs to help move their ideas and businesses forward.

The Business Accelerator (fka CONNECT ALL @ the Jacobs Center) is a strategic partnership between the City of San Diego, CONNECT w/ San Diego Venture Group and the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation through 2022. The program is funded in whole or in part with Community Development Block Grant program funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the City of San Diego; as well as donations from individual, corporate, government, and foundation partners.

To learn more or get involved, visit jacobscenter.org. Follow Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact: Selina Castillo Hudgins, Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

[email protected], 619-957-8780

SOURCE Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation