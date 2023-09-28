Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Jacobs

28 Sep, 2023, 13:54 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.26 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Nov. 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 27, 2023.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Evans, 214.583.8407
[email protected]

Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

