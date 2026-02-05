Jacobs Selected to Lead Southern California Rail Infrastructure Upgrade

Enhancing rail capacity and reducing congestion along a key US rail corridor

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by the San Diego Association of Governments to manage construction of the San Dieguito Lagoon Double Track and Special Events Platform project. This critical investment will enhance capacity and reliability along the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Corridor — Southern California's sole rail link and one of the nation's busiest, carrying more than 150 daily passenger trains.

Jacobs will manage delivery of 2.1 miles of track improvements, including a new double track to eliminate a major bottleneck between Solana Beach and Del Mar fairgrounds, designed to ease traffic congestion and improve access during large-scale events.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: "This investment strengthens the only rail connection between San Diego and the rest of Southern California. With added track and a new platform, we're enabling more reliable service, reducing delays, and supporting a cleaner, more connected future for the region."

Additional upgrades include replacement of the century-old San Dieguito Lagoon bridge to improve climate resiliency, as well as enhancements to turnouts, signals, communications, and drainage systems — all aimed at boosting operational efficiency.

