Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Jacobs

Jul 11, 2024, 17:40 ET

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.29 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Aug. 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2024.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and X.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Ayan.Banerjee
[email protected]

Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

Also from this source

Jacobs Selected by Omaha Streetcar Authority for Transportation Project in Nebraska's Largest City

Jacobs Selected by Omaha Streetcar Authority for Transportation Project in Nebraska's Largest City

Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected as Owner's Representative for the Omaha Streetcar Authority's streetcar project, which will establish transportation...
Jacobs Supports Draft Strategic Plan for Ireland's Water Services

Jacobs Supports Draft Strategic Plan for Ireland's Water Services

As External Services Provider, Jacobs (NYSE:J) is helping Uisce Éireann (previously known as Irish Water) to proactively plan the delivery of high...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics