Jacobs Designs MAG's New Private Terminal at Manchester Airport

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) was selected by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to design its new PremiAir terminal, offering a unique "private jet experience" for passengers flying on commercial airlines. Manchester has become the first major U.K. airport to open such a facility.

The PremiAir terminal is the latest investment by MAG at Manchester Airport. MAG has shared preview designs and expects the terminal to open later in 2019. Jacobs provided the full multi-discipline detailed design services for the PremiAir terminal from initial concept through to delivery of the project, including architectural space planning and interior design services.

"Manchester Airport welcomed 28.3 million passengers last year and the new PremiAir service forms part of MAG's ongoing investment into the airport, passenger products and experience," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "With a focus on sustainable outcomes to the design development, we're helping MAG shape this new facility to meet changing passenger needs and behaviors."

Available to passengers at an affordable rate, regardless of ticket class, the PremiAir terminal will be completely distinct from the three existing airport terminals. It will incorporate a variety of spaces and services designed to cater to leisure and business passenger needs: easy road access and secure parking, an elegant lounge, baggage processing, dedicated security and passport control channels, private airside transfers and personal luggage return.

CEO of Airport Services for MAG, Andrew Harrison, said: "PremiAir will be the first of its kind at any U.K. airport offering all passengers a private terminal experience, no matter the class of their ticket or their destination. Delivering this project to the highest standard has been our top priority and we know that Jacobs shares this goal.

"We're pleased to be working with Jacobs to bring our vision of PremiAir to life, and their efforts to celebrate Manchester and the North through their designs will be an added bonus for our guests."

Jacobs is also supporting MAG with the $1.3 billion (£1bn) Manchester Airport Transformation Program, which sees the first phase due to open in April this year, providing passengers with new state-of-the-art facilities and more capacity through the U.K.'s third largest gateway.

