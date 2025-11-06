Jacobs Expands Role in Jackson, Mississippi with New Wastewater Operations Contract

Nine-year agreement will modernize wastewater systems and build operational resilience

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was awarded a nine-year contract by JXN Water to operate and maintain the City of Jackson, Mississippi's wastewater infrastructure. The contract is an amendment to Jacobs' existing water services contract and marks a significant expansion of the company's role in supporting the city's essential water systems.

Under the agreement, Jacobs will operate and maintain Jackson's three wastewater treatment plants and 99 pump stations. The selection was based on Jacobs' track record in enhancing Jackson's water system and delivering impactful improvements through integrated service solutions.

Executive Vice President Greg Fischer said: "The agreement reflects our dedication to stabilizing and upgrading Jackson's water infrastructure, which has faced persistent challenges from aging systems, limited investment and regulatory compliance issues. With personnel already embedded in Jackson's water operations, we're positioned to deliver cost-effective solutions and engineering capability to drive long-term infrastructure improvements. Jacobs remains committed to the people of Jackson – investing in community initiatives, local talent, environmental stewardship and Jackson's future."

Jacobs' immediate priorities include supporting the completion of a comprehensive condition assessment and implementation of a strategic improvement plan focused on restoring system reliability and preventing bypasses. Jacobs will also invest in workforce development by transitioning existing staff and supporting certification programs – addressing the shortage of qualified operators and maintaining consistent, high-quality service for residents.

JXN Water Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said: "In the throes of the water crisis, only Jacobs was willing to answer our calls for assistance. Since that time in December 2022, they have proven to be outstanding partners, delivering on their commitments and totally bought in to our shared mission of ensuring all Jacksonians have access to safe drinking water, all the time. Once again, Jacobs has stepped up and promised operational savings as they begin to operate our wastewater facilities. We look forward to expanding their mission, applying that same commitment to the people of Jackson with a focus on protecting public health and the environment with their wastewater expertise."

Jacobs' transformative work with JXN Water and local contractors has earned global recognition, with JXN Water nominated for Public Water Agency of the Year at the 2025 Global Water Awards. Beyond Jackson, Jacobs recently reinforced its water and wastewater utility operations footprint in South Central and Southeastern U.S., including extending utility contracts in San Marcos, Texas; Americus and Waynesboro, Georgia; and the Florida communities of Mary Esther and Pembroke Pines.

