Jacobs Increases Quarterly Dividend

Jan 30, 2025

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.32 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 10% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This dividend will be paid on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2025.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of almost 45,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and X.

