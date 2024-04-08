Jacobs Joint Venture Named Amtrak's Delivery Partner for Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program

Supports modernization for America's busiest passenger railroad, improving service and travel times for millions

DALLAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), operating under a joint venture with AECOM, was selected as Amtrak's Delivery Partner for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel program, one of the largest national transportation infrastructure investments. The joint venture team will provide program and construction management services from contract initiation through service commissioning.

The Frederick Douglass Tunnel program, with an estimated construction value at $6 billion, according to Amtrak, includes two new high-capacity tunnel tubes designed for electrified passenger trains. In addition, new roadway, railroad bridges and upgraded rail systems, together with improved accessibility thanks to a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station, will transform a ten-mile section of the Northeast Corridor and deliver significant improvements to local infrastructure.

"These enhancements will improve reliability, speed and safety through a critical link in the Northeast Corridor driving economic growth and fostering community development," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. "As Amtrak's first Delivery Partner with an innovative program management delivery model, the team can address challenges quickly and transparently without disrupting service on one of Amtrak's busiest routes."

Currently in the demolition phase, major construction activities for this transformative program will begin later this year.

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program, Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K., and Etihad Rail, one of the largest infrastructure efforts in the United Arab Emirates.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs