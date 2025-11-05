Jacobs Joint Venture to Deliver Design Services for Riyadh's Landmark The Mukaab

Transformational centerpiece of New Murabba development to blend innovation, technology and culture

Design services to advance sustainable, human-centered urban development

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J), in joint venture with AECOM, has been appointed by New Murabba Development Company to provide design services for the landmark The Mukaab — the iconic centerpiece of Riyadh's New Murabba development. The project forms part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program to create a sustainable, connected and human-centered urban future.

Image credit: New Murabba. From left: Jacobs Chair & CEO Bob Pragada, New Murabba CEO Michael Dyke, AECOM President Lara Poloni

Designed as one of the world's largest built structures, the 247-acre (100-hectare) Mukaab will anchor a new mixed-used modern downtown development combining residential, hospitality, retail and cultural spaces. Drawing inspiration from Najdi architecture — the traditional style of central Saudi Arabia — and integrating cutting-edge digital and immersive technologies, the development aims to redefine modern urban living and global visitor experiences.

Jacobs and AECOM will provide design services for The Mukaab and its surrounding podium areas, including infrastructure, road tunnels, the Mukaab Core, wadi podiums and public realm.

Jacobs Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada said: "Contributing to The Mukaab represents an extraordinary opportunity to redefine the urban experience at the heart of Riyadh. Working with New Murabba Development Company, we're bringing together design and technology to shape transformational places that embody Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambition and reflect Jacobs' focus on delivering sustainable solutions that advance economic growth and enrich communities."

Jacobs Senior Vice President Middle East Zaher Abu Hijleh said: "The Mukaab represents a bold vision for the future of urban design — combining Saudi cultural identity with advanced technology and sustainable principles. Delivering this project requires close collaboration and the integration of international and Saudi talent to create an immersive environment that redefines how people live, work and connect in Riyadh's growing metropolis."

Jacobs is delivering transformative urban and infrastructure projects across the Middle East, including Diriyah's Wadi Safar, King Salman International Airport and other major programs supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow - delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the new tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs