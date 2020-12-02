Jacobs Launches ‘One Million Lives’ Free Mental Health Check-In Tool

One Million Lives was developed by Jacobs and clinically endorsed by mental health professionals, including organizational psychologist, Peta Slocombe. The check-in tool incorporates the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10), a globally recognized psychological screening tool. For those who might be feeling well, the tool also assesses early signs and proactive strategies, such as sleep, exercise and/or social media behaviors. The associated mental health resources provided by HelpGuide , an independent, non-profit organization, offer empowering, evidence-based information that can be used to improve mental health and make healthy changes.

Initially launched with Jacobs' employees and their families, the goal is to now share the check-in tool and resources as widely as possible – extending to clients, partners, supply chain and communities to help them come together to tackle mental health on a global scale.

"Positive mental health is a crucial part of our Culture of Caring at Jacobs. As our focus on positive mental health continues to grow, we introduced the One Million Lives tool to track and change our mental health – by starting conversations and reducing the stigma," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "By sharing the tool and resources as widely as possible, creating a ripple effect across the globe, we want to break down the barriers that hinder honest conversations about mental health and encourage an open culture of support. Together, we strive to touch One Million Lives."

The free mental health check-in tool is available for download at: www.app.oml.world (best used with Chrome) and is supported by www.oml.world, which provides mental health and campaign resources including the One Million Lives video, conversation starters and useful resources for more information.

One Million Lives is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any mental health disease or condition. Please seek immediate help from trained medical physicians if you suspect you are suffering from any mental health or other medical condition.

