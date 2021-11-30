Jacobs Mace Supports the Expo 2020 Dubai Opening

As the Official Program Delivery Management Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai, Jacobs Mace worked alongside the Expo team in managing the overall program delivery and masterplan of the infrastructure and public realm spaces for the event through to the site's transition to a people-centric smart city, District 2020. The JV assisted Expo in managing more than 40 individual projects that run 24/7, including design management, urban planning, procurement services, construction/project management and logistics, across the three Thematic Districts , public realm and the Al Wasl Plaza centerpiece.

"We've helped drive the transformation of the site into a lasting urban legacy, that unites the world to innovate and create meaningful impact for future generations," said Jacobs Vice President Amer Battikhi. "The Jacobs Mace JV worked alongside Expo all the way, from our work managing the masterplan and delivering the arrivals plazas and public realm spaces to our monitoring role in the construction of the thematic pavilions. We worked with Expo to make sure the experience truly inspires visitors and helps them understand their role in creating a more connected, sustainable world."

The Thematic Pavilions, Sustainability (Terra), Mobility (Alif) and Opportunity (Mission Impossible), are designed to inspire meaningful action from people to tackle some of the world's most critical challenges and embrace emerging opportunities posed by climate change, innovation and technology.

Jacobs Mace's program of work helped to transform the desert into a destination capable of hosting 300,000 visitors a day, creating an inspiring and entertaining Expo experience. Bringing consulting and program management expertise, Jacobs Mace collaborated with all project partners to transform the Expo site, leaving a memorable and sustainable legacy for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Development & Delivery Officer Ahmed Al Khatib said: "Our partnership with Jacobs Mace played a vital role in delivering not only a venue for the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, but a sustainable and human-centric city of the future. Exemplifying our theme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', building a development of this scale to a demanding schedule required collaboration, knowledge-sharing, innovation and continuous improvement to working practices. Our partners were crucial in helping us to successfully deliver the project in time for Expo 2020's opening."

Mace CEO for Consultancy Jason Millett added: "Playing a key role in the delivery of Expo 2020 Dubai's site, the entire infrastructure and public realm has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. Driven by a vision to change the world with radical innovations, ideas and solutions, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring the people together during a time when we need it the most. Jacobs Mace is delighted to have been part of turning the vision into reality, bringing our project management expertise, delivery focus, and innovative management solutions to manage the delivery of this outstanding show since 2014."

Key program highlights include:



Smart master planning

Delivered efficiencies through master planning to enhance the visitor experience during event time and minimize effort and cost in transitioning the site to legacy. Included smart ways of using passive shading and retractable shade structures instead of more energy intensive outdoor cooling systems.

More than 80% of the physical infrastructure will be retained after the event in a sustainable and smart city that promotes an innovation-driven business ecosystem and balanced lifestyle.

In a major sustainability milestone more than 120 buildings across Expo 2020 Dubai have been certified as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the US Green Building Council, which provides a framework to assess resource efficient green buildings. Seven score highest 'Platinum' certification, 103 are also LEED Gold, nine are LEED Silver and two are 'Certified'.

Sustainable mobility solutions

Optimizing pedestrian movement through the site to reduce walking times and ease movement between transport nodes and entrances. Minimizing the effort and cost required in the conversion between event-time pedestrian concourses and shared pedestrian roads in legacy, a new approach in Dubai .

. Focus on value engineering included conversion of temporary construction roads into more robust, permanent roads, saving money and time, and improving delivery reliability.

Creating opportunity safely

Created jobs, skills and opportunities for the community and contributed to raising the quality in health and safety and worker welfare standards in the region. The JV helped Expo develop and implement the "Promises" campaign in collaboration with stakeholders to increase the awareness of key behaviors that lead to serious injuries and fatalities through tactics such as visual impact training. This included Expo's Worker Welfare app to help empower workers on the Expo site, by providing a reporting platform in multiple languages, access educational information, and monitoring of worker welfare across approximately 35,000 workers.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mace

Mace is a global company of experts in shaping and making the built environment. It provides development, consulting, construction and operations services for many of the world's most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programs – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centers, schools, hospitals and homes.

The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1.8 billion. Over 30 years, its growth has been fueled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 6,000 people across five global hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, the Americas, Sub Saharan Africa and Asia Pacific.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world.

Find out more at www.macegroup.com

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai brings the world together in a spirit of hope and optimism and with a shared purpose towards solving some of our greatest challenges.

The Program for People and Planet provides a global platform for countries, businesses, communities, individuals and future generations to come together to share, learn, engage and inspire to build a better world. Visitors, attending in person or virtually, will embark on an immersive journey through the wonders of the natural world, smarter movement of knowledge and ideas, and creating opportunities for a better future.

It showcases the greatest innovations, breakthroughs and ideas from around the planet, enabling action towards a better world under its theme of " Connecting Minds, Creating the Future ."

." Expo 2020 offers an endless journey of discovery as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – harness their collective power to change the world for the better.

Expo 2020's sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently.

, and inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently. An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 engages visitors with daily events, showcasing the best of technology, creativity and culture, while food and beverage outlets feature cuisine from around the world.

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), located on a 4.38-square-kilometer site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

, and (MEASA), located on a 4.38-square-kilometer site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South. Built with a long-term legacy in mind, the Expo site is an example of innovation in action and will transform into District 2020, a blueprint for human-centric, smart and sustainable cities of the future, after Expo 2020 closes its doors.

