Jacobs Named Supplier on UK Crown Commercial Service's Management Consultancy Framework Four Agreement

Jacobs to deliver advisory services to public sector clients through 2027

Management Consultancy Framework Four supports more sustainable and higher value infrastructure solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been named as a supplier on the United Kingdom's Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Management Consultancy Framework Four (MCF4) on Lot 8 – Infrastructure. The framework provides public sector organizations with streamlined access to cost-effective advisory services.

Jacobs is named as a supplier on Lot 8 – Infrastructure, offering consulting, advisory services and digital solutions across core markets, including transportation, cities & places, defense and clean energy. Under the framework, Jacobs will provide U.K. public sector organizations with advisory services to enable the delivery of cleaner, smarter infrastructure, improve value for money from public investment and support the organizations responsible for major programs. This appointment positions the company to continue serving new and existing public sector clients for the next two years.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Europe Richard Sanderson said: "This appointment enables us to address the public sector's most pressing infrastructure and transformation needs. Building on our role on the previous framework, we bring deep technical knowledge and experience across the full program lifecycle – from strategy through delivery – to help clients achieve better outcomes for communities and taxpayers."

Management Consultancy Framework Four provides U.K. public sector organizations with access to cost-effective management consultancy from a range of suppliers.

Jacobs will deliver infrastructure-focused advisory services that cover the breadth of its U.K. markets, drawing on its strategic partnership with PA Consulting. In addition, Jacobs will support clients in strategy and transformation work through collaboration with PA Consulting, which holds positions on Lot 2 – Strategy and Policy, Lot 3 – Complex and Transformation and Lot 4 – Finance.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2024/25, the CCS reported that it helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £5.3 billion ($7 billion).

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs nearly 6,000 people across the U.K. delivering for clients from 15 core offices and more than 35 additional sites. Incorporated locally in 1991, the company works with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, while creating social value through apprenticeships, graduate programs and community investment.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

