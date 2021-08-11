Jacobs Receives Excellence Award for Tyndall AFB Coastal Resiliency Program

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has received the International Excellence Award from the United Kingdom's Environment Agency Flood & Coast Excellence Awards for the Coastal Resilience Program at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

The Flood & Coast Excellence Awards recognize the first phase of work completed at Tyndall Air Force Base to manage flood and coastal risk, build local flood resilience and act on climate change to develop a higher level of mission assurance for the installation. After being severely impacted by Hurricane Michael in October 2018, the base selected Jacobs to develop a coastal resiliency program showing how nature-based solutions can be sustainable and cost-effective. The program quantified present and future environmental impacts to the base incorporating four, scaled-down pilot projects that use nature-based techniques such as rebuilding dunes and using oyster reefs to reduce flooding and erosion.

"We are honored to receive this award highlighting the innovative and cutting-edge work our team has brought to Tyndall and the U.S. Air Force," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "By leveraging our global expertise to deliver these alternatively-financed coastal solutions, we are directly providing social and environmental benefits to the base and surrounding communities for future generations."

As an integral part of the program, the team developed a coastal resilience working group with nationally prominent NGOs, state and community stakeholders as well as a robust community engagement website. The goal of this working group was to explore pathways of collaboration, secure grants to implement the program projects and solicit feedback on the nature-based solutions and pilot projects. These unique tools created opportunities for alternative funding and partnerships with associations like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection. As phase two of the program begins, these partnerships and opportunities will continue to create one-of-a-kind sustainable and resilient approaches that benefit the planet.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

