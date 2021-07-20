Jacobs Secures Dallas Independent School District Bond Program Contract

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected as one of the program management firms for the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) 2020 Bond Program, continuing its 18-year history with the district. Dallas ISD sits in the heart of a large, diverse and dynamic region with a metropolitan population of 6.5 million people in North Central Texas. Considered the largest ISD project in the history of the state, this bond program will provide improvements to more than 200 of the district's 230 campuses.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Dallas voters approved two major bond propositions, totaling $3.47 billion (including Proposition B, which provides $270 million), to fund school repairs and upgrades and to cover the cost of updating district technology.

"Our long-term relationship with the Dallas ISD is a notable example of how we deliver industry leading program management needs for our clients," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Tom Meinhart. "Dallas ISD is considered to be one of the fastest improving urban school districts in the country and by collaborating we can continue to create better environments for students to learn and grow."

To launch the program, Jacobs partnered with KAI 360 Construction Services, LLC; CARCON Industries & Construction, LLC; 3i Construction Management, LLC; The Burrell Group and Master Code, Inc. to manage the work at 21 campuses, including four new schools, five campus expansions and 12 school renovations. As the program progresses, the schools will receive mechanical/air-conditioning upgrades, new roofs and security systems, exterior building enhancements and additional site improvements.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

