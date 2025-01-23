Jacobs Secures US Army Corps of Engineers Contract for Japan

Architecture, engineering and facilities design supports more resilient installations for U.S. Department of Defense

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by the Japan District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver architecture and engineering services through a multiple award task order contract to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Under this contract, Jacobs will provide a range of services for the U.S. Military construction, sustainment, restoration and modernization, and host nation construction programs. The anticipated projects draw on Jacobs' design-build capabilities supporting U.S. military installations and base-wide critical infrastructure. These capabilities include mission and operations, accommodation, lifestyle, recreation, health and wellness facilities, education and training sites, telecommunications and secure data services as well as aircraft, ship and waterfront operations.

"Jacobs has a long history of supporting the U.S. DoD and other government entities in East Asia. With this contract, Jacobs will continue its mission to create resilient, future-ready and sustainable defense installations," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr. "Our global support for USACE highlights our commitment to working alongside government agencies on national security infrastructure and resilience, to foster safer, cleaner and more prosperous communities."

USACE Japan values the total aggregate contract capacity at $249 million. Jacobs will provide services during a seven-year performance period, consisting of a five-year base period and one two-year option period.

Jacobs is currently working for U.S. DoD installations across South Korea, Japan, Guam, Europe and the Middle East. In Japan, Jacobs holds active contracts with the U.S. Air Force providing design services for projects at Kadena AB, Yokota Air Base (AB) and Misawa AB. In addition, Jacobs has leveraged U.S. Air Force and USACE contracts to perform design services at all major DoD installations in Japan for the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to the impact of the recently completed separation transaction pursuant to which we spun off and merged our Critical Missions Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses with Amentum (together, "new Amentum ") on Jacobs' and new Amentum's businesses, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs