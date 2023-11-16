Jacobs Secures Water and Wastewater Utilities Renewal Contract in New Mexico

Project extension to incorporate digital solutions, support resiliency efforts and improve energy efficiency

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a five-year contract renewal for operations and maintenance (O&M) of the City of Farmington, New Mexico's, wastewater and surface water treatment plants and wastewater collection and drinking water distribution systems.

The new contract incorporates Aqua DNA, a Digital OneWater solution from Jacobs' suite of products that assists water utilities in their response to climate change, tightening regulations, workforce shortages and operational performance. In addition to supporting resiliency efforts and providing contingency planning for the community of nearly 50,000 people, located on the Colorado Plateau at the junction of three rivers, Jacobs will use Aqua DNA to monitor collection system levels, adjust operations to prevent overflows and improve energy efficiency.

"Sustaining a reliable water supply for Farmington residents is especially challenging given the city's location and we will leverage our deep water experience to continue to bring technology and innovative approaches to this community," said Jacobs Vice President, Operations, Maintenance, Facility Services and Design-Build Greg Fischer. "The key focus will be to sustainably support the community with essential services while protecting the environment and the Animas River watershed by treating wastewater and stormwater thoroughly and efficiently."  

The five-year contract commences January 1, 2024, with an initial contract value of $9 million per year. Jacobs has provided O&M services to the City of Farmington since 1999. With a strong emphasis on workforce development, Jacobs coordinates community hiring activities and develops skilled workers from local community colleges. Recent accolades recognizing Jacobs' dedication to technology, sustainability and safety include the Water Environment Federation's Utility of the Future Today award for Beneficial Biosolids Reuse and the Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association's safety award.

Ranked as No.1 in Wastewater Treatment by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs provides solutions that conserve water, while optimizing utility operations through reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint. Jacobs has supported projects like the Thames Tideway Tunnel, the largest water infrastructure project ever undertaken in the U.K., Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project, Singapore's Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Pure Water Project in California.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and  Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

