Jacobs Selected by Omaha Streetcar Authority for Transportation Project in Nebraska's Largest City

Omaha streetcar project will connect downtown urban area to surrounding neighborhoods delivering lasting economic and environmental benefits

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected as Owner's Representative for the Omaha Streetcar Authority's streetcar project, which will establish transportation options and attract new growth in Omaha's urban core. Following an expected three-mile loop, the streetcar route will include more than 15 stops, providing a critical connection to downtown and midtown Omaha.

Consulting with the Omaha Streetcar Authority for nearly a year, and now as Owner's Representative, Jacobs' services will include design review, delivery oversight, and management of project budget and schedule. When complete, the streetcar will link urban areas and destinations – allowing residents and visitors to visit Omaha's downtown and midtown neighborhoods without driving, alleviating congestion and parking concerns.

"The Omaha streetcar is a catalyst for community vitality, economic growth and improved quality of life. In addition, it provides downtown residents direct connection to businesses, entertainment and community amenities," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "The project will connect several strategic districts, including major medical facilities, universities, cultural and entertainment centers – stimulating employment opportunities. As Owner's Representative, we'll provide critical design review, scheduling and other advisory services that will enhance accessibility, equity and opportunity for this growing city."

With lifespans expected to be twice as long as buses or cars, Omaha streetcars will run on electricity – making them quiet and exhaust-free. The project is expected to deliver $13 million in safety benefits over a 20-year period with fewer cars on the road, provide $12.1 billion in annual economic activity across the greater Omaha area, and serve as a catalyst for employment growth, talent recruitment and retention, higher density expansion and economic development.

Ranked as No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like Expo 2020 Dubai, which transformed over 1,000 acres into a lasting urban legacy; the Thames Tideway Tunnel program, which is cleaning up one of London's greatest natural assets, the iconic River Thames, and improving the quality of life for all Londoners; and redevelopment of Denver's iconic National Western Center into a sustainable, year-round destination for agriculture, education and entertainment.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

