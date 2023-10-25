Jacobs Selected for Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County Transit Program

Strategic consulting and advisory services to drive ongoing program framework

Project will improve mobility for Houston area, one of the fastest growing metros in the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected as Owner's Advisor for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's (METRO) Joint Development and Transit Oriented Development program in Houston, Texas. METRO selected Jacobs as part of a county-wide initiative to leverage its regional transit properties with private investment to increase ridership, enhance the transit experience and improve connectivity for Houston's 2.3 million residents.

Jacobs will provide comprehensive consulting for planning and real estate management services to meet METRO's mobility and development needs. METRO is currently developing a Joint Development framework to move forward with significant development opportunities at multiple Harris County METRO properties.

"Through our strong relationship with METRO, Jacobs will develop a program framework to create social value, ridership and revenue benefits for METRO and Houston," said Jacobs Senior Vice President and General Manager Katus Watson. "Jacobs delivers transportation and transit-oriented development programs throughout the world – unlocking private sector investment and value capture to enhance public transport outcomes for local communities. Our deep bench of industry experience will drive this program's success benefiting more than 200,000 people who use METRO's services daily."

According to Jacobs' recent report, Transit Oriented Development can play a significant role in addressing the economic and long-term systemic challenges cities face and contribute to creating more smart, sustainable, resilient and inclusive communities.

In supporting Joint Development and Transit Oriented Development programs for METRO, and other Houston-area clients, Jacobs teams with local firms including The Goodman Corporation, Jones Lang LaSalle, Outreach Strategists, Isani and Winstead for comprehensive Houston-area real estate, development expertise, and stakeholder engagement, comprising a trusted Houston-based team.

