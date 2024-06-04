Jacobs Selected to Design Critical Freight Corridor in Washington State

Project will ease travel congestion and improve access to Sea-Tac Airport and Port of Seattle

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Washington State Department of Transportation as lead designer for the SR 509 Stage 2 Completion Project. This project, part of the Puget Sound Gateway Program, will complete a crucial part of the state's transportation network between I-5 and SR 509, creating vital links between the Port of Seattle and manufacturing and distribution centers in the Kent Valley, ending near Sea-Tac Airport.

As lead designer, Jacobs is part of the design-build team led by Guy F. Atkinson Construction LLC (Atkinson) that will design and construct this critical project, including five new bridges and one bridge modification; stormwater conveyance and treatment facilities; and construction of active transportation infrastructure that supports walking, cycling and other physical modes of travel.

"This project continues our strong collaboration with Atkinson in delivering best-in-class solutions to the Washington State Department of Transportation; all while creating vital transportation improvements that connect communities," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "Since 2005, the Jacobs/Atkinson design-build team has delivered roadway improvements that make travel smarter, safer and more connected."

Jacobs and Atkinson have a 19-year relationship supporting the Washington State Department of Transportation providing technical, delivery and risk management support on projects across the Evergreen State. The team has completed several phases of the Puget Sound Gateway Program.

Ranked as No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs helps clients move people, goods and freight – whether by air, sea, underground or even through mountains. Our solutions help plan, develop, finance, design, construct, maintain and operate smart transportation infrastructure – such as Queensferry Crossing, Scotland's largest infrastructure project for a generation, and transformations to the busiest commuter railroad in the U.S. on New York City's Grand Central Madison project – that connects people and communities around the world.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Atkinson is a leader in delivering complex projects. Founded in 1926, Atkinson has played a vital role in shaping our nation's infrastructure. Atkinson provides innovative design and construction solutions for heavy civil projects to meet our client's needs.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

