Jacobs Selected to Support Delivery of $1.2B Expansion of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Large-Scale Biologics Manufacturing Site

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to support delivery of $1.2 billion expansion of an end-to-end, large-scale cell culture contract manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Jacobs was originally selected to support the construction for the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Holly Springs site, which broke ground in 2021. Jacobs will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services for the site's latest expansion.

"This expansion of the project at Holly Springs is testament to the relationship of trust and accountability Jacobs and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies have built," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Koti Vadlamudi. "Together we'll continue to leverage digital innovation and modular design so that medicines and therapies are delivered with quality, flexibility, speed and consistency—now at an even larger scale."

The expansion will leverage the existing engineering and facility designs, with an additional 8 x 20,000 liter (L) cell culture bioreactors and approximately 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space by 2028, to the already planned 8 x 20,000 L for bulk drug substance as part of the initial investment. The first phase of construction is planned for completion in 2025.

"Once complete, the site will be one of the largest, end-to-end cell culture contract manufacturing facilities in North America," said FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies COO and Executive Vice President of Operations Kenneth Bilenberg. "Leveraging our KojoXTM philosophy, the project will significantly increase FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' manufacturing capacity for biologic therapeutics and medicines for patients globally. The site will provide drug substance manufacturing, automated fill-finish and assembly, packaging and labeling services for global biopharmaceutical customers."

