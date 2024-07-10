Jacobs Supports Draft Strategic Plan for Ireland's Water Services

Strategic advisory project focused on resilient and sustainable water supply for the next 25 years

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As External Services Provider, Jacobs (NYSE:J) is helping Uisce Éireann (previously known as Irish Water) to proactively plan the delivery of high quality, sustainable and resilient water services for Ireland through its Water Services Strategic Plan (WSSP) 2050.

As Ireland's national public water services utility, Uisce Éireann is responsible for the operation and capital investment program for all public water and wastewater services in Ireland – supplying 449 million gallons (1.7 billion liters) of drinking water to customers and treating more than 317 million gallons (1.2 billion liters) of wastewater daily.

The draft WSSP 2050 presents Uisce Éireann's strategic objectives, aims and actions to address the key challenges affecting the delivery of water services to 2050, including the long-term planning approach to address new and emerging trends in an uncertain future.

The WSSP forms the highest tier of Uisce Éireann's management plans and sets the overarching framework for subsequent detailed implementation plans and water services projects. This project is supported under the Multi Supplier Framework for the Provision of Engineering Design Services. Uisce Éireann expects the project to run for approximately two years.

"As the impact of climate change puts growing pressure on the availability and resilience of national water resources, there is an increasing need for long-term planning and an adoption of a whole system approach," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Jacobs' experience in working on a range of strategic plans with water utility companies all over the world puts us in a strong position to support Uisce Éireann in preparing for future uncertainties and capitalizing on emerging trends."

Uisce Éireann Chief Technical Advisor John Casey said: "We operate in a rapidly changing global environment that will bring enormous challenges for the delivery of water services including climate change, population and economic growth, environmental and biodiversity crisis, legislation, regulation and policy changes, economic conditions and aging infrastructure. Through the delivery of our draft WSSP 2050, we will build on the legacy of our local authority water services heritage, working with our customers, communities and stakeholders to enhance our shared environment and support social and economic development. We aim to lead by example and embrace research and innovation, integrating new technologies and sustainable practices to secure a safe and reliable water supply into the future while protecting the environment.

"We are now inviting all our stakeholders and members of the public to have their say in relation to how these essential services are managed and delivered, for the benefit of customers and communities throughout Ireland," he added.

A public consultation is running to July 16, 2024, seeking input to the draft WSSP 2050. For more information, view the draft Water Services Strategic Plan 2050 Consultation information leaflet.

Jacobs has more than 1,200 employees in Ireland serving clients in sectors such as Infrastructure, including Water and Transportation, Energy, Environment, Cities & Places, Advanced Manufacturing and Health & Life Sciences. Projects include the National Water Resources Plan, Greater Dublin Drainage Project, Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program, Edwards Lifesciences Greenfield Manufacturing Facility, and National Transport Authority's Dublin and Cork BusConnects programs to improve bus services in the cities.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For Jacobs press/media inquiries:

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs