Jacobs to Deliver Architect and Engineering Services on USACE Environmental Quality Program

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division, Mobile District to deliver architect and engineering services for its Environmental Quality Program. The multiple award task order contract will support military, civil and federal agencies such as the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, Defense Logistics Agency and other Department of Defense installations within the Mobile District's Area of Responsibility (AOR) and South Atlantic Division's AOR.

With small business partners Trinity Analysis and Development Corp. and Environmental Research Group, LLC, Jacobs will provide services for all products and studies associated with complex environmental compliance, planning, pollution prevention, conservation/National Environmental Policy Act, restoration/remediation design and miscellaneous sustainment projects. The scope of work includes strategy development and planning, data gathering and analysis, evaluations and studies, and design and permitting action support under the three-year contract period of performance.

"Jacobs brings a 25-year history of continuous service to the USACE Mobile District on numerous environmental compliance and pollution prevention projects," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Global Environmental Market Director Jan Walstrom. "Our team has the specific experience to provide timely, cost-effective, high-quality support that will benefit the Mobile District's DoD and civilian agency customers now and into the future."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

