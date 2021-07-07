Jacobs to Deliver Eastern Busway Alliance Project in Auckland

DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), as part of the Eastern Busway Alliance, which also includes Fletcher Construction, Acciona Construction and AECOM, has been selected by Auckland Transport to design, consent and construct three stages of the Eastern Busway project in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland Transport estimates the contract value at $455 million (NZ$700 million) and expects project completion by 2025.

Stages 2, 3 and 4 of the project will deliver approximately five kilometers of rapid-transit busway and comprise the final sections of a new seven kilometer connection between Botany and Panmure Stations. When complete, Eastern Busway is expected to carry 30,000 passengers a day and reduce travel time between Botany and the Auckland City, cutting the daily commute for thousands of residents in the southern and eastern suburbs.

"The Eastern Busway Alliance members have a strong track record of delivering busways locally and internationally," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "By collaborating with Auckland Transport and our Alliance partners to deliver a more efficient transit system for Auckland commuters, we are helping to create lasting social and economic benefits for the region."

The project is expected to be a catalyst for urban regeneration, particularly around the more sizeable station developments in Pakuranga and Botany. New and enhanced walking and cycling connections, placemaking and urban renewal initiatives and two new bridges are expected to help improve general traffic flow and access to workplaces, shops, schools and bus and train connections.

"Auckland Transport is excited to be delivering the next phase of the Eastern Busway Project with its partners in the Alliance. This project will provide much faster and reliable transport options to communities in South and East Auckland," said Auckland Transport Group Manager Property and Planning Jane Small.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

