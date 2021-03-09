Jacobs To Deliver Program Management Services for Delhi Noida International Airport

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, as Program Management Consultant for the upcoming Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) project in India.

The first phase of the greenfield development includes the construction of a new terminal complex, runway, taxiways and aircraft parking, air traffic control tower, cargo facilities and ancillary buildings spanning over 3,300 acres (1,334 hectares) on the outskirts of Greater Noida in Jewar. When complete, the airport will be the second in the Delhi National Capital Region and will accommodate up to 12 million passengers per year.

YIAPL expects the first phase of the project to be operational in 2024. An expected second phase of development will include construction of additional terminal and airfield infrastructure, including a second runway to increase capacity to 30 million passengers per year.

"Delhi is already one of the largest metropolitan cities in the world and it's growing quickly," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "The new airport will deliver much needed aviation capacity for the city, helping to boost tourism, create jobs and support economic development in the region. The airport is also expected to improve connectivity to major regional cities in Uttar Pradesh, which is home to some of India's most popular tourist attractions including the Taj Mahal, by providing a new international gateway to the regional cities of Lucknow and Agra. We're excited to be bringing our global aviation and program management expertise, local knowledge, and experience delivering other aviation projects in India to this major greenfield development."

The new airport will help alleviate passenger and traffic congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is expected to exceed more than 100 million passengers before 2030.

"We are pleased to onboard Jacobs as the Programme Management Consultant for the construction of the Delhi Noida International Airport," said YIAPL Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann. We are confident that with their expertise, Jacobs will partner with us in realizing our vision of an efficient, sustainable and fully-digital airport at the heart of the country. India's newest greenfield airport will deliver quick, efficient processes and excellent value for passengers, airlines and partners. DNIA will be the first net zero emissions airport in its class, setting a new standard for sustainable aviation."

Jacobs' program management services will include strategic planning, risk management, digital solutions, design and interface management, procurement and contract management, construction management, testing and commissioning.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

