Jacobs to Design Critical Highway Infrastructure for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor

Jacobs

01 Aug, 2023, 07:45 ET

Supports enhanced mobility and transportation for Ohio and Kentucky

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected as part of the Walsh Kokosing Joint Venture Design-Build Team to deliver critical infrastructure as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project (BSBC). The BSBC will deliver approximately eight miles of improved Interstates 71 and 75 through Kentucky and Ohio, including the addition of a new companion bridge reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and maintaining critical regional and national transportation corridors.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) estimate the contract value at $3.1 billion. Jacobs' scope of work includes leading the design of the one-mile Ohio segment, encompassing the I-75, I-71 and US-50 interchange and more than 40 bridges (1.4 million square feet of bridge deck). Jacobs will also serve as the independent companion bridge engineer, performing design checks of the new river crossing.

"Using previous project experience and local expertise, Jacobs and our joint venture partners are uniquely positioned to deliver the critical design and construction of this vital bi-state interchange," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas North Region Senior Vice President and General Manager Chrissy Thom. "By providing commuters, travelers and freight operators with a safe and efficient route to the greater region, the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor will serve the area for decades into the future – driving up productivity and improving the quality of life for the community."

The Brent Spence Bridge was originally built in 1963 and designed to support 80,000 daily vehicle-crossings across the Ohio River. Currently, the bridge carries double that traffic volume, creating significant safety concerns and travel delays. The BSBC will accommodate this increased demand and separate traffic patterns between local commuters and those taking longer trips across the interstate. Connecting Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, the updated corridor will serve the community and the region.  

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and  Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

