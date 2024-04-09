Jacobs to Design Miami-Dade Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion and Upgrades

Intelligent O&M enhances operational performance and improves long-term system resilience

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department (WASD) to design upgrades for the county's three wastewater treatment plants benefitting nearly 2.4 million residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Under the six-year professional services agreement, Jacobs will support upgrades aimed at modernizing aging infrastructure, improving operational performance, mitigating climate change impacts and addressing the system's resilience across the department's wastewater treatments plants and system.

Jacobs will provide WASD with the opportunity to apply Intelligent O&M, a Digital OneWater solution from its suite of digital products, to provide information for confident decision making and to achieve greater efficiencies – reducing wastewater treatment costs and optimizing operational labor.

"As climate change intensifies, maintaining the aging wastewater system in Miami-Dade County is an increasingly complex challenge requiring creative, integrated and holistic solutions," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Ron Williams. "Leveraging our digital solutions, we'll help Miami-Dade County optimize opportunities to reduce capital, operating and maintenance costs for a smarter, more reliable treatment system for the future."

"These critical projects will allow the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department to ensure that our wastewater system keeps pace with the dynamic growth of Miami-Dade County and affords a resilient and robust infrastructure to protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors for decades to come," said Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department Director Roy Coley.

Jacobs' selection builds on a 50-year relationship with Miami-Dade County and comprehensive experience with the Water and Sewer Department's wastewater system, most recently from acting as owner's representative for the $2.7 billion Ocean Outfall Legislation Program, and providing engineering services for the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Jacobs' certified trainers have also provided operator training to Miami-Dade County staff to help renew their water and wastewater licensure.

Ranked as No.1 in Wastewater Treatment by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs provides solutions that conserve water, while optimizing utility operations through reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint. Jacobs has supported projects like the Thames Tideway Tunnel, the largest water infrastructure project ever undertaken in the U.K., Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project, Singapore's Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Pure Water Project in California.

