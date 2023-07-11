Jacobs to Design New Integrated Mental Health Complex in Western Sydney

New facility to provide vital mental health care services to a fast-growing population in Australia

Complex will be the largest multi-story mental health facility in NSW

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by Health Infrastructure New South Wales to design a new mental health facility in Western Sydney, Australia. Jacobs will deliver architectural design and health planning services for the project, which includes a new 10-storey, contemporary Integrated Mental Health Complex (IMHC) located in the Westmead Health Precinct.

The NSW Government announced its commitment to the $334 million project in 2022, with an anticipated complex opening in 2026. When complete, the facility will consist of acute mental health beds including beds for youth, adolescents, adults, older persons and people living with eating disorders, mental health intensive care and high dependency units, a mental health assessment area, sub and non-acute mental health beds, multidisciplinary ambulatory and outpatient services, and education facilities.

"This appointment builds on our recent experience delivering both mental health facilities and multi-story hospital projects," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific & Middle East Keith Lawson. "Working with stakeholders and the community in one of the fastest growing communities in Australia, we're creating a purpose-built integrated mental health facility incorporating the latest thinking and models of care to meet the demand for mental health services."

Once complete, the multi-story building is likely to be one of the tallest integrated mental health facilities in the world, which presents some unique considerations. Access to outdoor spaces is a vital element, supporting consumer recovery and positive mental health. One of the challenges for Jacobs' architecture and planning teams will be to deliver safe, therapeutic spaces that meet consumer needs for privacy while still providing a valuable connection to the outdoors.

The project is the latest in our growing health and life sciences portfolio, which also includes the recently announced Alexandra Hospital Redevelopment Project in Singapore.

As the largest mental health facility in NSW, the new Integrated Mental Health Complex will deliver world-class care and transform mental health services across Western Sydney with contemporary therapeutic environments that support person-centred, safe and dignified, recovery-focused care.

