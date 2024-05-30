Jacobs to Design Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion for One of Canada's Largest Cities

Supports decades-long program to remediate Hamilton Harbour

Aids growth and development objectives in Hamilton, Ontario

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was contracted by the City of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada to provide engineering services for the Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 Expansion. The project will upgrade and expand the city's largest wastewater treatment plant to meet projected population growth and improve water quality in the area.

At an estimated capital cost of approximately $310 million (CAD $420 million), the Phase 2 Expansion is one of the city's largest wastewater infrastructure projects and a critical part of its Clean Harbour Program to improve environmental health in Hamilton Harbour – a bay located at the western tip of Lake Ontario and is also designated as a "Great Lakes Area of Concern." As the largest single source of water flowing into Hamilton Harbour, treatment upgrades at the Woodward Avenue plant are being implemented to improve water quality in the bay. Completed last year, Jacobs provided design services for Phase 1 of the upgrade project.

"Jacobs has supported the City of Hamilton for more than a decade with upgrades to its largest wastewater treatment plant and we look forward to continuing that relationship with this second phase expansion," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom . "Building on our existing knowledge of the plant, we're developing an innovative technical design that makes the Woodward Avenue plant more resilient and meets the city's goals to remediate Hamilton Harbour, supporting community and environmental benefits while unlocking further economic growth."

Jacobs will undertake preliminary and final design for the Woodward Ave Phase 2 Expansion, which includes the addition of a new secondary treatment plant, expansion of tertiary treatment facilities, upgrades to solids management and a major renovation of the existing North Secondary Treatment Plant. The project will increase the average rated capacity of the facility from 409 to 500 million liters per day (ML/d) and peak capacity from 614 to 1000 ML/d to better accommodate wet weather flows during rain events. The city's goal is to complete the project before the end of 2032 to meet projected population growth.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs