Jacobs to Develop Data-driven Sewer Strategy for Omaha, Nebraska

Leverages Jacobs' design services and data solutions, including Aqua DNA

DALLAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the City of Omaha, Nebraska, in the U.S. to develop a real-time control decision support system for the city's wastewater collection network. Jacobs will provide design services and data solutions to develop a strategy that maximizes the use of existing assets while reducing combined sewer overflows (CSOs).

Jacobs to develop data-driven sewer strategy for City of Omaha, Nebraska.

The project will deploy Jacobs' Digital OneWater solution, Aqua DNA, to collect Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system data and inputs from new and existing sensors that monitor system parameters like flow and rainfall. Together with hydraulic modelling, machine learning and artificial intelligence, this platform will provide real-time insights to improve sewer system performance, optimization of operational costs and long-term environmental benefits to the Missouri River watershed aligned with the City of Omaha's Long Term Control Plan.

"Jacobs served as Program Manager for the City of Omaha's $2 billion CSO Program from 2006 to 2023, overseeing dozens of projects to reduce combined sewer overflows that protect public health and local water quality," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Ron Williams. "With extensive knowledge of the city's wastewater operations, we will now deploy data solutions to support the city's journey toward an integrated and secure smart sewer system that optimizes the collection system and CSO control."

The contract scope involves the design of three Long Term Control Plan capital projects, including modifications to collection system control structures to actively manage flows in real time. Jacobs will leverage the data platform to evaluate alternative control schemes for these new structures that reduce overflows to the environment. Jacobs will also develop cybersecurity protocols to enhance the city's communication network and SCADA systems security.

The deployment of Aqua DNA adds to the City's use of Jacobs' suite of Digital OneWater tools and continues to build on Jacobs' Palantir partnership. Replica and Argon are already being used to support the planning for future asset upgrades and the optimization of operational assets that serve over 600,000 people reliant upon the City's wastewater collection and treatment systems.

"This project will provide far-reaching opportunities to improve the overall operations of our wastewater collection system," said City of Omaha Assistant Public Works Director Jim Theiler. "Jacobs' digital tools give us insight to deliver improvements that benefit the environment and our Omaha community."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs