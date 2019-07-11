Jacobs to Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings results prior to market open on Monday, August 5, 2019, and plans to host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET, during which management will make a brief presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call and view accompanying slides at www.jacobs.com.

About Jacobs
Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information contact:

Investors
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com 

Media
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com

