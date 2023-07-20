Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Jacobs

20 Jul, 2023, 13:24 ET

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors
Jonathan Evans
[email protected]

Media
Louise White
[email protected]com

SOURCE Jacobs

