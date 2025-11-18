Jacobs to Lead Terminal Modernization at Ohio's Busiest Airport

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport upgrades to improve critical infrastructure

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected to lead program and construction management services for phase one of a $1.6 billion modernization of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

The transformative program, CLEvolution, is designed to reimagine the airport experience for millions of travelers by modernizing aging infrastructure enhancing accessibility and passenger flow at Ohio's most traveled airport.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Katus Watson said: "CLEvolution is a powerful statement of Cleveland's ambition to transform and revolutionize the travel experience for residents and visitors. As Engineering News-Record's top-ranked aviation firm, Jacobs brings deep experience to 25 of the busiest U.S. airports. With smarter design, expanded amenities and a seamless flow, we're helping deliver an airport experience that matches the pride and hospitality of the city itself and transforms the passenger journey from curb to gate."

The program's first phase will deliver:

A redesigned terminal entrance inspired by Lake Erie's waves, expanded curbside drop-off and a spacious check-in lobby

A consolidated TSA checkpoint and new international arrivals area

A new ground transportation center and upgraded train station

Expanded parking with a 6,000-space multi-level garage

These improvements will support CLE's continued growth, which surpassed 10 million passengers in 2024, and position the airport as a world-class gateway to the region.

City of Cleveland Director of Port Control Bryant L. Francis said: "We're proving our commitment to moving this work forward by aligning with the right partners to bring our vision to life. With the continued support of our airline partners and our shared focus on the future, we're laying the foundation for a more modern, efficient, and passenger-focused Cleveland Hopkins International Airport."

Ranked as No. 1 in Aviation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs is shaping the future of aviation infrastructure around the world on projects such as work across Denver International Airport since its inception; the world's largest Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at Los Angeles International Airport; and the 10-year Manchester Airport Transformation Program in the U.K.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

