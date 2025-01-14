Jacobs to Manage Major Infrastructure Project for Ireland's National Transport Authority

Connects people and places in Dublin with improved public transit services

Supports climate response and critical infrastructure in Ireland's largest city

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in Ireland to provide Client Partner delivery services for the BusConnects Dublin, Core Bus Corridors Infrastructure Works Program. This critical ten-year program comprises 12 core bus corridors planned to deliver a substantial upgrade to walking, cycling and bus infrastructure in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area while addressing climate change.

Image: National Transport Authority

"BusConnects Dublin aims to transform public transport and promote active travel as the viable and attractive choice for commuters and visitors, enhancing connectivity and community life, and supporting the economy and environment," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Kate Kenny. "Building on our long-term relationship with the NTA, we bring diverse experience from critical transportation infrastructure projects in Ireland and globally to support this program."

Jacobs will lead an integrated, locally driven team with Arup, and sub consultants SYSTRA and Chandler KBS, providing multi-disciplinary and major program management capability to support NTA in overseeing sustainable delivery of approximately 230 kilometers (~142 miles) of continuous bus priority corridors and approximately 200 kilometers (~124 miles) of cycle paths and improved pedestrian facilities.

The delivery of the program aims to support safe and sustainable transport while providing greater certainty on arrival times to destinations and also reducing public transport journey times. Of national strategic importance, the program will go on to form NTA's blueprint for planned future BusConnects programs in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway and is a critical component of the Irish government's national strategic objectives supporting compact growth, sustainable mobility and transition to a climate neutral and climate resilient society.

"The NTA is excited to have reached this critical step for BusConnects Dublin, and now the really hard work begins on delivering this mega project with our Client Partner, Jacobs," said NTA Head of BusConnects Dublin Infrastructure Aidan Gallagher. "Jacobs has significant experience in Ireland and will bring a unique perspective to this city shaping project which will prove invaluable as we look to get BusConnects right every step of the way."

"BusConnects will deliver a better-connected Dublin with improved public transport, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure along the 12 spines. This will lead to greater reliability and improved journey times with better access to housing, employment and essential services such as healthcare and education, while also investing in our local economy."

Across the island of Ireland, Jacobs serves clients in sectors spanning Advanced Manufacturing, Cities & Places, Energy, Environmental, Life Sciences, Transportation and Water.

Key infrastructure projects include the National Transport Authority's BusConnects Cork program, the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade, Cork County Council's M28 Motorway project and Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program.

