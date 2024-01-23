Jacobs to Manage Sustainable Transport Program for Ireland's National Transport Authority

Supports delivery of improved public transport services to enhance mobility in Cork

Aids climate response and critical infrastructure in major urban center

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in Ireland as consultant for the BusConnects Cork Sustainable Transport Corridors program, planned to connect communities and enhance mobility in Cork, Ireland's second largest city.

Jacobs' scope of work includes preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and the Network and Information Security for each of the schemes' statutory planning advice services; the construction strategy; and the transport assessment which includes extensive modeling for design development. Jacobs will also support the preliminary business case preparation for the overall BusConnects Cork program.

Jacobs has also been appointed as one of the Engineering Design Consultants, providing advisory support, and preparing the preliminary design report and the planning permission application to go to Ireland's independent statutory body, An Bord Pleanála.

The BusConnects Cork program will provide better walking, cycling and bus infrastructure for 11 key access corridors in the Cork region, to transform the public transport network, enabling efficient, safe and sustainable mobility around the city and preparing for future demand. A range of enhancements are planned, including the creation of new bus routes and cycling lanes, improved bus frequencies, new bus stops and shelters and the transition to a zero-emission bus fleet.

"BusConnects Cork is focused on fundamentally transforming Cork's bus and active travel system, so it becomes a viable and attractive choice for commuters and visitors – improving the quality of life for the community, while supporting the economy and the environment," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "Jacobs brings multi-disciplinary experience delivering critical transportation infrastructure, supported by digital solutions that convert complex datasets into actionable planning and development decisions for the NTA."

Jacobs is also supporting the planning process for the NTA's BusConnects Dublin program.

Jacobs has more than 1,200 employees in Ireland serving clients in sectors – most notably Advanced Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Energy & Environment. Projects include Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program – the largest coastal protection scheme in North-Western Europe, the WuXi Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Facility and Edwards Lifesciences Greenfield Manufacturing Facility.

