Jacobs to Plan Norway Nuclear Decommissioning Program

The Jacobs/Multiconsult JV was ranked highest in competitive bidding and will have first option to carry out work. NND estimates the total value of the six-year multi-award framework at up to $100 million (NOK 1 billion).

The scope includes engineering concept design and planning of new facilities, upgrading of existing nuclear and non-nuclear facilities and supporting NND with technical documentation, as well as preparing safety cases to meet ownership and operating license requirements.

"This important contract expands our footprint in the European nuclear decommissioning market, which is estimated at $63 billion (€60bn) by 2025," said Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Laying the foundations for a safe and effective cleanup will protect people and the environment and enable these two sites to be used for other purposes for decades to come."

"The decommissioning of the nuclear facilities in Norway is a complicated assignment, and NND is pleased to see that there is a big interest from both international and local/national suppliers to assist NND in this task. NND welcomes the international decommissioning experience that Jacobs brings onboard and acknowledge that it will be of valuable help for NND. At the same time, we also greatly appreciate the Norwegian experience that Multiconsult Norge AS has, which means that the two companies will be a strong partner for NND in the coming years," said NND Chief Technology Officer Nils Bøhmer.

The overall program for used fuel treatment and decommissioning of the Halden and Kjeller reactors is expected to cost about USD1.96 billion (NOK20 billion) and take 20-25 years.

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

