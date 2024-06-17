Jacobs to Provide Professional Engineering Services for New Kranji Water Reclamation Plant

Project strengthens Singapore's water resilience and used water management system

DALLAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was appointed by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, through a competitive bid process, to provide professional engineering services for the development of the new Kranji Water Reclamation Plant (WRP). With upcoming major residential and industrial developments in northern Singapore, the new Kranji WRP will cater to the projected increase in used water collection and treatment.

Jacobs will provide engineering design, construction supervision and commissioning for the plant, which is expected to be operational by 2035. The new Kranji WRP will provide an initial treatment capacity of 120 million imperial gallons of used water per day (mgd) and will include a fully integrated 50 mgd NEWater Factory. The plant is the final component of the three-node Deep Tunnel Sewerage System to meet Singapore's long-term used water needs alongside Changi WRP in the east and Tuas WRP in the west.

"Sharing the Wastewater Project of the Year Award with PUB at the recent Global Water Awards for the expansion of Changi Water Reclamation Plant showcases our deep experience in sustainable water projects," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "The new Kranji WRP appointment extends our strong collaboration with PUB and allows us to bring the latest advancements in water treatment technologies, smart operations and energy and resource recovery, all while minimizing carbon footprint, biodiversity and environmental impact."

Given the diverse ecosystem in the vicinity of the project site, Jacobs will assist with the compliance efforts to develop the plant in an environmentally sustainable manner. The new plant will also deploy smart automation and controls to achieve operational efficiencies and leverage advanced treatment technologies, potentially co-locating with Singapore's National Environment Agency's waste management facility to harness synergies for long-term operation.

Jacobs and PUB will organize a project award ceremony at Singapore International Water Week 2024. Jacobs is a founding sponsor of the event that brings together global thought leaders to talk about innovative water, coastal and flood solutions.

