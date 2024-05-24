Jacobs to Support Development of New Nuclear Power Plant for Heavy Industry

New high temperature reactor to accelerate decarbonization and energy transition

DALLAS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the U.K.'s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) to help develop a new type of nuclear power plant. NNL is working with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency on a new reactor design for the U.K. market, with a focus on production of high temperature heat for industrial applications.

As NNL's multi-discipline design consultant, Jacobs will review the initial designs and delivery plans for the high temperature gas reactor.

"We will deploy our deep experience and knowledge of nuclear reactor technology to help deliver a power plant with the potential to contribute to one of the most challenging aspects of energy transition – the decarbonization of heavy industry such as steel and cement production," said Jacobs Vice President Andy White.

Jacobs will help develop cost and schedule estimates as part of a broader investment case submission to HM Treasury; review market demand and end-use cases for HTGR technology; carry out a detailed engineering design review to ensure regulatory compliance; and support engagement with U.K. regulators.

Research and development work on the advanced modular reactor concept is funded by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as part of a competition to enable the development and demonstration of HTGR technology.

Subject to further support from DESNZ, the next phase of the project would comprise detailed design, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of an HTGR demonstrator.

"This is a groundbreaking project," said NNL VP for Government and New Build Emma Vernon. "We are looking forward to working together on the development of the UKJ-HTR design, through this phase of the DESNZ competition, which will help U.K. industry to adapt to a changing world and take a step closer to achieving our net-zero goals."

