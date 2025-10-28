Jacobs to Support Ireland's Energy Transition Through EirGrid Framework

Five-year agreement supports renewable grid development

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by EirGrid for a five-year Engineering Design, Planning and Project Management Framework, with an option for an additional three years, to provide technical services that will help deliver Shaping Our Electricity Future, EirGrid's strategy to transform the electricity transmission system to achieve Ireland's renewable ambition.

Through the framework, Jacobs will form an integrated design team for the Transmission System Operator to provide end-to-end services in planning, design and project management for high-voltage transmission infrastructure. This includes both overground and underground assets, and high-voltage alternating current and high-voltage direct current technologies.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Europe Richard Sanderson said: "Reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity transmission systems are central to enabling Ireland's energy transition. Our integrated design team approach will ensure projects are developed holistically – from early-stage planning and design to delivery – with a focus on system reliability, regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship."

The framework scope covers engineering design, planning, project management, environmental and health and safety services.

EirGrid's Shaping Our Electricity Future sets out how the transmission grid will evolve to meet Ireland's 2030 renewable energy ambitions, including at least 80% of electricity generation from renewable sources. The new framework is designed to help deliver that vision by supporting the long-term resilience of the grid through sustainable transmission solutions.

Across the island of Ireland, Jacobs supports key infrastructure projects including the National Transport Authority's BusConnects Dublin and Cork programs, Irish Rail's Galway to Portarlington rail network upgrade and East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program, and Uisce Éireann's (formerly Irish Water) strategic planning for sustainable and resilient water services.

Around the globe, Jacobs is advancing global energy infrastructure, shaping resilient and secure systems to form the backbone of thriving communities and economies. Projects include Suedlink in Europe, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables; as program manager and owners engineer for Xcel Energy's multi-billion-dollar transmission and distribution reliability program in the U.S.; and as integrated delivery partner for the Marinus Link Interconnector project designed to bolster Australia's renewable energy security.

