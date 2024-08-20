Leverages global aviation capabilities and sustainable initiatives to deliver masterplan and runway design

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by King Salman International Airport Development Company to provide concept masterplan validation, detailed masterplan design, runway design and other services for the King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The masterplan will cover an area of approximately 57 square kilometers and include six parallel runways, new terminals and real estate development in the surrounding area.

Jacobs to Support New Airport Development in Saudi Arabia

The vision for the dynamic and innovation-focused aerotropolis centers around a unique customer experience with entertainment and world-class, efficient operations. Part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for economic development and growth, it will provide the additional passenger and freight capacity needed to support multiple giga-project developments.

King Salman International Airport Development Company anticipates the airport will accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually by 2030. The project will prioritize low-carbon design, use of renewable energy and technological innovation to deliver more sustainable and efficient operations, achieving LEED Platinum certification and offering a unique travel experience for visitors.

"This project supports The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambition to deliver the strategic objectives under Vision 2030, showcasing the Kingdom to the world and diversifying the economy into new areas such as tourism," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "We look forward to delivering this project with our local talent, partners and our global aviation team and are excited for the growth and positive change it will bring for decades to come."

"We are committed to delivering this airport as a global benchmark, propelling Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision for Riyadh's transformation into a global hub that position Saudi Arabia as an economic powerhouse," said KISA Acting CEO Mr. Mejia. "We are thrilled to welcome Jacobs to work closely with the KISA team. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in delivering a world-class airport that surpasses expectations and fuels regional economic prosperity."

Jacobs and architects Foster + Partners previously won a competition to design the concept masterplan for King Salman International Airport.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs